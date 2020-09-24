MP invites Saddleworth constituents to virtual town hall meeting

DEBBIE Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting for Saddleworth residents on Friday, October 2 from 4.30-5.30pm.

The event is the third of its kind held by the MP, with the others taking place in Shaw and Crompton and Oldham East.

Mrs Abrahams said: “Following recent successful virtual sessions, I am now looking forward to the upcoming virtual meeting with Saddleworth residents.

“Residents have really engaged with the meetings as we discuss the challenges of Covid-19 and how we can develop opportunities to build back better in the constituency.

“These won’t be one-off meetings but the aim is work together with local communities to rebuild an inclusive and sustainable local economy.

“I had hoped to do a series of round tables in each area as I have done in the past but the ongoing issues around Covid-19 means I can’t do this or have my weekly door-knocks to pick up on local issues.

“My virtual town hall meetings, using Zoom, means I can keep in touch and work with local people to identify local action.

“It’s a really tough time for everyone, especially local residents and businesses, and it’s important I hear first-hand what local people need the government to do to support them, and I can take that message back to Parliament.”

To register for the Oldham East virtual town hall meeting please email abrahamsd@parliament.uk and provide your full name and address.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

