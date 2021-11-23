Anniversary celebrated in style

RANGERS celebrated in style even though their 90th birthday celebrations were delayed from last year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Players past and present, family, friends and supporters gathered at The White Hart, Lydgate for a 91st anniversary celebration dinner in October.

Guests enjoyed a mouth-watering four-course meal, entertainment from Anthony Kinsey and danced the night away.

The club has also produced a 91st anniversary brochure, which is on sale at £5, telling the story of the past 11 years since the 80th celebrations.

It has been quite a journey as the pre-amble on the club’s social media reported: “We’ve had great leaps forward with the new clubhouse and the introduction of tots and masters but also the heartache of the pandemic and loss of important figures such as Shane ‘Jocky’ Wilson and Mick Coates.”

One lucky reader can win a copy of Rangers’ 91st anniversary brochure.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply send us your answer to the question below:

Which village is home to Saddleworth Rangers’ ground?

Entries can be emailed to competitions@localcommunications.co.uk or write to Saddleworth Ranger competition, Saddleworth Independent, Units 3-4, 45 High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

Entries must reach us by Friday, December 3. Please include your name, address and phone number. The judges’ decision is final. T&Cs apply.

