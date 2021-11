ANOTHER successful rugby tournament saw Saddleworth School Year 11 emerge unbeaten in the Oldham Schools’ event against Waterhead, Crompton House and Bluecoat.

It was a superb team effort, but special mentions went to Will Jones and Morgan Barraclough Watson who were outstanding in both attack and defence.



Speedy recoveries and best wishes were sent to Alfie Wild and Reece Smethurst who suffered nasty injuries to their ankle and knee respectively.

