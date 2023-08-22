Another Day in the.. Paw-fice! Enter for a Chance to Win £250 for You and Your Pet

DO you ever look at your cat and think they could be entrepreneurial mastermind? Or see your dog chomping on a new toy and think they could be the next Bill Gates? No? Yeah, us neither! But company formations agent 1st Formations believes everyone has the potential to come up with genius business ideas (even our pets)!

Their new competition ‘Another Day in the Paw-fice’ gives pet owners the opportunity to win an impressive £250 for simply coming up with a creative idea for a business! Whether it’s a miniature underwater gym for your goldfish or a clever treat dispenser for Fido to use whilst you’re at the office – all ideas are welcome and will count as your entry.

Even if you don’t have a pet yourself, but know someone who does, think of something fun you think they’d love and pop that as your suggestion!

To enter, head over to 1st Formations’ competition page here: https://www.1stformations.co.uk/blog/another-day-in-the-paw-fice/

The competition is open to UK residents only and entrants must be over the age of 18.

The competition closes on 30th September 2023 at 11:59pm.

