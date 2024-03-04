Appeal for new members of a Saddleworth community group

A SADDLEWORTH community group is appealing for new members to come forward and give it a youthful injection.

Rob Knotts has stood down as chair of the body in Scouthead and Austerlands, which is responsible for things like leading the organisation of the fun day and village fete.

Organising, setting up and clearing the Christmas tree and its lighting up ceremony are also on the to do list, along with liaising with the organisers of the Remembrance Day ceremony and Whit Friday Band Contest committee.

The chair also seeks assistance for community work and it is hoped a new leader, only the third in the community group’s history, can be found at its annual general meeting on Wednesday, March 6 at 8pm at the Spinners Arms.

A spokesman for the Scouthead and Austerlands group said: “This year’s AGM is particularly significant as we need to elect a new chair and as the five current committee members have a combined age approaching 400 years there is a need for some new blood if the group is to continue.

“There are other committee roles in deputy chair, treasurer and secretary.

“If we don’t have new people coming forward to take on these roles, then the group cannot continue in its current form and community group events would be at risk.”

Rob Knotts resigned as chair following health issues, including pneumonia, coupled with reaching his 83rd birthday and receiving advice from his doctor to slow down.

He led the community group for five years and for 12 years was a Parish Councillor for the ward.

During that period, he brought issues relating to Dawson’s Field and other assets to the attention of Saddleworth Parish Council and as the community group’s chair, liaised with borough councillors on matters which are the responsibility of Oldham Council.

On stepping down, he said: “It has been a privilege to serve the community as a Parish Councillor and as chair of our local community group.

“I am extremely grateful to have been given such opportunities.“

