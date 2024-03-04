Teenage actors can join cast of gripping play at local theatre

TALENTED young actors are being invited to audition for a part in a gripping play being staged at a Saddleworth theatre this summer.

‘I love you Mum – I Promise I Won’t Die’ were the last words spoken by 16-year-old Daniel Spargo-Mabbs to his mother.

In January 2014, Daniel’s parents thought he was going to a friend’s house – when he actually attended an illegal rave and later died after taking MDMA (ecstasy).

That fateful evening is told through the words of Daniel’s school friends and family, divided into two hard-hitting acts in Mark Wheeller’s verbatim play.

It was commissioned by the charity set up in Daniel’s memory to raise awareness about the danger of party drugs.

Directed by Rebecca Wood, the play will be performed by Saddleworth Players Youth Theatre (SPY) at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Saturday, June 22.

Actors aged 14 to 18 are being sought to audition on Monday, March 11, at 7.30pm at the performing arts theatre on Stoneswood Road.

Rehearsals will take place thereafter on Mondays during term time from 7.30pm until 9pm at a cost of £5 per session.

Anyone interested can send a message to the SPY Theatre Facebook page here or email rebecca@act-one-drama.co.uk for an audition pack and to book an audition slot.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

