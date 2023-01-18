Appeal over Greenfield development refusal thrown out – again

A CONSTRUCTION company has once again failed to get a decision to refuse permission to turn what was a Greenfield greengrocers’ shop into flats overturned.

Aspire Construction Projects, who are based in Diggle, wanted to knock down the standing property on Greenbridge Lane and construct a new building housing four flats.

Oldham Council said no, as it did with a previous application to build above the current structure in 2020.

But Victoria Kilgannon of the firm went back to the Planning Inspectorate to try and get their verdict quashed, just as she did when the first approach was turned down.

However, after a visit to the site in November, inspector Frances Harrison sided with the authority.

In her report, she states: “The proposed three-storey building would not reflect the scale and mass of properties that predominate on Greenbridge Lane and Chew Valley Road.

“It would be a visually discordant addition in both street scenes due to the height and bulk of the roof and the failure to respond to the prevailing pattern of roofs as they step down along Greenbridge Lane.

“The development would be unduly prominent, and it would stand out as being visually incongruous.

“Furthermore, the proposed number, size and arrangement of window openings would be at odds with the existing rhythm of fenestration in the area.

“The increase in the number of windows across three main rows would unbalance the otherwise harmonious elevation treatment along the street.

“Moreover, the proposed openings would not relate well to the spacings between the upper and lower openings of other properties along Greenbridge Lane.

“The proposal would have a poor degree of integration with the adjoining building. Overall, it would detract from the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposal would cause harm to the character and appearance of the area.”

The once popular shop closed in April 2020 after Jill and Jim Stanford called time on their fish, fruit and veg business after nearly 35 years.

And this application has a family connection of Victoria is their daughter.

Saddleworth Parish Council also objected to the plans, stating the two additional storeys would be, ‘visually overbearing and detrimental to character and appearance of street scene, particularly looking up Greenbridge Lane from the south.’

It also said it wanted to keep retail premises in Greenfield.

