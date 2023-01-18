Triple boost for Oldham solicitors

A LOCAL legal firm has boosted its team with a triple appointment.

Pearson Solicitors & Financial Advisers Ltd, based on Queen Street in Oldham, has recruited Alan Lewis, who is recognised by The Legal 500 as a ‘leading individual,’ as a Partner.

He will work alongside existing Pearson Employment Partner, Susan Mayall and brings with him 30 years of experience.

In addition, following Alan from Linder Myers Solicitors are Ben Williams, an employment solicitor and Robyn Saunders, a paralegal.

The expansion of Pearson’s Employment Law Department has been made possible through continued business growth and the strategic development of the corporate and commercial offering, which provides a viable alternative to city centre firms.

Over the past few years, the client base of the employment department at Pearson Solicitors has grown significantly.

It represents large national companies, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and private individuals across England and Wales.

The team will be based at the law firm’s north Manchester commercial office at Hollinwood Business Centre.

Pearson Director, Chris Burke, said: “We are delighted to welcome on board Alan, Ben and Robyn.

“They are a great addition to an already flourishing department and further complement and strengthen our commercial service.

“We see this strategic hire as a platform to enable us to carry out our ambitious growth plans.

“It positions the firm for the future and bolsters our presence in both the North West and nationally.”

Alan Lewis added: “Having worked in Manchester and led a national team of employment lawyers for many years, I decided to make a move to my home town.

“I have kept a close track on Pearson over the years and have always been impressed with the depth of legal expertise that the practice offers, which easily rivals many city centre firms.

“What particularly attracted me to Pearson was the warm, collegiate environment that exists between the specialist departments and a genuine team spirit and desire to collaborate to provide the best multi-disciplinary services to clients.

“The firm is also pretty unique in being able to offer financial advice together with its full range of legal services to individuals and companies.”

