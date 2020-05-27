Applause for care home workers from police and OMRT

RESIDENTS of a Saddleworth retirement and care home were treated to a rousing rendition of the ‘Clap for Carers’ salute as staff joined forces with police and mountain rescue teams for the weekly tribute to key workers and the NHS. A number looked on for a prolonged bout of cheering, clapping, whooping and hollering at Stoneswood residential home on Oldham Road, Delph.

Members of Greenfield-based Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, including a couple of border collie rescue dogs, joined forces with the GMP Saddleworth and Lees policing team to recognise the work of staff and the wider NHS community.

Sergeant Paul Heap said: “We are proud to support our local community and we stand by our dedicated carers and staff across the NHS.”

A spokesperson of OMRT said: “It was a pleasure to stand with our colleagues from GMP Saddleworth & Lees and the wonderful staff at Stoneswood Residential Home to show our support and upmost respect to all those working on the frontline throughout this time of national crisis.

“We have great admiration for you all. Thank you from everyone at OMRT.”

