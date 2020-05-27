Satellite Centre closed to public but online sessions available

THE Satellite Centre in Greenfield is closed until further notice but some of its user groups are continuing to hold sessions online.

Mike Rooke, the centre’s Chair of Trustees, explained: “As a community building that attracts a large footfall of local people, trustees decided to close The Satellite Centre as soon after HM Government’s national emergency measures were announced on March 16.

“The centre will be closed until advice from our public authorities deems community buildings to be safe.”

Man Tuesday, the Satellite’s mutual support group for men, is holding online Zoom meetings every Tuesday from 6pm-7pm.

Men wishing to participate and find out more about these sessions should email group facilitator Paul Wolstenholme on p_wolstenholme@hotmail.com

The Centre is also running an online and telephone support group for participants of Thursday’s Chat and Brew sessions. If you are not on the line but would like to be involved, contact Satellite trustee Jacqui Greenfield by calling 07432 793612 or email bmwssyca18@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Print

