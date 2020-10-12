Application imminent for Diggle homes development

A PLANNING application in support of a £15 million 78-homes development on Huddersfield Road in Diggle is due to be submitted to Oldham Council by the end of the month.

An initial 17-day digital consultation has already taken place while 800 residents received leaflets detailing proposals for the scheme.

Chadderton-based developers WRT have reviewed feedback and confirmed to the Independent amendments have been made to the scheme adjacent to the site of the new Saddleworth School.

They said: “The most notable change is the introduction of more two-bed accommodation.

“WRT have also made a commitment to have affordable housing on site, which will be discussed further with OMBC during the planning process.

“A Statement of Community Involvement will be produced to accompany the planning application, which WRT hope to submit in the next week.”

The company says: “Feedback will continue to be accepted throughout the planning process to ensure all local residents and stakeholders can have their say.

“We have remained open to further discussions with politicians and community groups and will continue to do so, going forward.”

One group to have had their say is Dobcross Village Community.

They say: “The DVC responded to the public consultation by the developers in September, stating that it was not in favour of the proposal because of the expected impact of traffic on the roads in Dobcross and wider infrastructure and services in Saddleworth.

“The developers are expected to apply for formal planning permission soon and we would encourage Dobcross residents to submit any of their own objections at this point.”

The project website is viewable online at www.huddersfieldroaddiggle.co.uk

If successful in their bid to obtain permission construction would start in 2021 to coincide with the building of Saddleworth School and finish in 2024.

The original proposals included scope for a range of house sizes, designed for first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers offering a range of three, four and five-bedroom dwellings.

