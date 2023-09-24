Applications open for Youth Climate Action Fund grants up to £40,000

GRANTS of up to £40,000 are up for grabs for charities and organisations offering projects which empower young people to take action on the climate emergency.

The Energy Saving Trust Foundation, with support from Airbnb, is inviting applications for the next grant round for its Youth Climate Action Fund.

It aims to support organisations working with young people experiencing inequality, helping to provide resources they may not otherwise have access to and enabling them to take meaningful climate action.

Eligible organisations can apply for grants of up to £40,000 which will be received over two years.

To be eligible, an organisation must have an annual income of less than £1 million and be based in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the North East or North West of England.

Jim Metcalfe, chair of the Energy Saving Trust Foundation’s board of trustees, said: “We want young people to feel more confident about taking action to address the climate emergency and making their voices heard.

“We encourage organisations to think creatively and embrace new approaches to make climate change relevant, accessible, and engaging to young minds.”

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Airbnb is committed to helping Hosts and their communities become more sustainable, and we know many young people share this goal of a greener future.

“We are proud to extend our support to organisations across the UK that inspire young people to drive change in their communities and help tackle the climate emergency.”

Earlier this year, four organisations in the West Midlands received grants in the Fund’s pilot grant round, including projects working with D/deaf and LGBTQ+ young people as well as those not in education or training.

This next round of funding will support organisations in other parts of the UK with a wide range of initiatives, such as practical environmental work, carbon reduction initiatives, education and awareness programmes, or advocacy and campaigning.

To apply, a short expression of interest form is due by October 16, 2023 followed by a full application by October 27, 2023. Successful organisations will be announced in December.

Application forms and more information can be found online: https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/about-us/our-corporate-social-responsibility/the-foundation/apply-for-a-grant/

