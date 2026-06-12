Arise, officially, Sir Kevin Sinfield 

SO NOW it is official. He really is Sir Kevin Sinfield.

The Saddleworth rugby league legend has been knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours List after raising more than £11 million for motor neurone disease charities in the name of friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow.

Sir Kevin, who had a CBE after receiving and MBE and OBE, has officially received it for services to rugby league, rugby union – he is currently skills and kicking coach of the England team – and the MND Community.

But to many of us, the recognition merely confirms what we already believed.

Now it is formal, the Grasscroft-based Knight, who can still be seen running the streets of Saddleworth as he prepares for his seventh and final 7 in 7 Challenge, hopes his story can inspire future generations.

Sir Kevin said: “Since I first played when I was seven, rugby league has given me so much.

“I’m particularly proud to follow in the footsteps of the great Sir Billy Boston with rugby league’s second ever knighthood in over 130 years of the sport.

“Sir Billy overcame so much in his life and is still loved by the game.

“I was privileged to play with some great players for my club and country and made friendships for life.

“That is the special thing about rugby, of either code; the team-mates you make on the pitch are by your side off the field long after you hang up your boots.

“That is something I always say to young boys and girls when they ask about playing rugby and the bonds you make, through the good and the tough times.

“My playing career was everything I could ever have dreamed of as a young man but the last seven years have given me so much inspiration.

“The MND community are the very best of us and it has been my privilege to support them and put their battle on the stage it needs.

“As always, I continue to be inspired by the courage that Rob Burrow showed in his battle with the disease and he is never far from my thoughts.

“We have raised so much awareness and funds to support families and aid research but more needs to be done.

“We have to continue the fight for the 5,000 people who are living with MND in the UK today and the six people who will be diagnosed tomorrow and the next day.

“I’m deeply honoured and grateful to receive this award on behalf of the rugby and MND communities.

“I would like to thank my family for their wonderful support and all those who have given me their support over the years, I am incredibly grateful.”

In a glittering 18-year playing career, Sir Kevin captained Leeds to an incredible 15 major honours before retiring from playing in 2015, having helped the Rhinos to an unprecedented Treble.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 in recognition of his outstanding playing career and subsequently an OBE in 2021 for his work in raising awareness and funds for those impacted by MND.

In 2024, Sir Kevin and Burrow were awarded a CBE for their contribution to the MND community and rugby league, with the Prince of Wales travelling to Leeds’ Headingley home to conduct the investiture.

After living with the condition for four-and-a-half years, Burrow passed away in June 2024.

But his wife Lindsey believes the knighthood is right, saying: “I cannot think of a more deserving recipient.

“Kevin did so much for Rob but also the whole MND community with raising awareness and funds to support families and aid research.

“I know he has said he is dedicated to supporting the MND community for however long it takes to find a cure and that means so much to so many people to have a champion like Kevin in their corner.

“As Rob used to say, everyone should have a friend like Kevin and so many people will be pleased to see him get this recognition.”

The annual 7 in 7 Challenges began in 2020, with him and his team completing marathons around Saddleworth and Tameside and a fundraising target of £77,777.

Since then, it has grown and the seventh and final challenge – dubbed The Grand Finale – will start on Sunday, September 27t, running an ultra-marathon every day for seven days and finishing ahead of kick off of the Super League Grand Final in front of 70,000 fans at Old Trafford.

Another former team-mate, Leeds’ current chief executive Jamie Jones-Buchanan, has joined Sir Kevin on the streets during the Challenges.

And after his knighthood was confirmed, he said: “On behalf of everyone associated with Leeds Rhinos, I would like to send my whole hearted congratulations to Kevin on this thoroughly deserved award.

“I was fortunate to stand alongside Kevin for so many years in the heat of battle but also the quiet of a dressing room, in good times and tough moments.

“He was the cultural architect of a special generation of players in our game’s history, he embodies everything that is great about rugby league – his humbleness, his determination, his authenticity.

“For him to become only our second every Knight in over 130 years, following in the footsteps of the legendary Sir Billy Boston only recently, says a great deal about how he has changed the landscape for our sport.

“He was a wonderful team-mate, an inspiring captain but most importantly he remains a great friend and I am so proud for him that he has been recognised by the nation in this way.”