Familiar sights await Kevin Sinfield as latest fundraising challenge route revealed

KEVIN Sinfield is running through home as his final fundraising challenge takes him across familiar territory.

The rugby league legend, now skills and kicking coach of England’s rugby union team, has unveiled the route of 7 in 7: The Grand Finale.

After raising some £11 million for motor neurone disease charities in the name of friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who loved with the condition, this will take him to match his fellow icon’s squad number.

And the fifth leg, between Huddersfield Town’s Accu Stadium and Salford City FC’s Peninsula Stadium, will see him pass some familiar sights.

For on Thursday, October 1, he will enter Saddleworth over the A62 before dropping into Diggle.

From there, it is on to Uppermill and Greenfield before passing the place where his marathons started in 2020, Grasscroft’s Farrars Arms pub.

Sinfield and his team will then head up Oldham Road to Lydgate, before dropping through Grotton, Springhead and Lees.

After entering Oldham town centre, the runners pass Royal Oldham Hospital and Oldham Athletic’s Boundary Park stadium before heading through Chadderton.

Once again Sinfield and the 7 in 7 team will complete an ultra-marathon every day for seven days, starting on Sunday, September 27 at the home Hull Kingston Rovers.

They will visit each home ground of the 12 English Super League clubs, wearing a top based on their kit before a neutral 13th one as he finishes on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of the Grand Final on Saturday, October 3 in front of 70,000 fans.

Each day is divided into seven-kilometre blocks which Sinfield must complete within the hour before starting his next one.

The Extra Mile events will also return each day when he and the team are joined by those impacted by MND to complete a mile together.

Six charities set to benefit from this year’s fundraising – the MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, My Name5 Doddie Foundation, Darby Rimmer Foundation, MND Scotland and the Irish MND Association.

On the final leg, the team will set off from Brewdog Stadium in St Helens, calling at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, the home of Warrington Wolves, before heading to Old Trafford in time for kick off of the Super League Grand Final.

Sinfield and Burrow won seven titles there during their glittering careers at Leeds Rhinos. And the Man of the Match is awarded the Rob Burrow Trophy.

The fundraising page is already open for supporters to donate at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/7-in-7-the-grand-finale.