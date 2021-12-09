Arm wrestle for top spot in Saddleworth Charity Pool League

IT remains a two-way battle for top spot in division one of the Saddleworth Charity Pool League.

In week 12, leaders Denshaw Oddfellows were knocked off their perch by Uppermill Hare & Hounds A.

However, they could not maintain it and the Oddfellows regained top spot with a big win over Lees Angel B in week 13 while the Hare & Hounds were losing to Uppermill Granby.

The rest of the positions in league one have remained the same over the last month.

In the second division, Lees Angel A have managed to break their duck and now have two wins.

Delph Cricket Club have overtaken Mossley Butchers Arms after the Butchers uncharacteristically lost two games last month.

Next month there is one league match week and that is followed by the team knockout for the Anthony Holden Cup and the Second Chance Cup.

The league then takes a break and will resume again in the new year.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

