Keep off the grass! New Dovestone fence to protect reservoir embankment

WORK is underway on a new feature at Dovestone Reservoir that might not meet with universal approval with all visitors.

However, landowners United Utilities say they have no choice but to erect a fence the length of the dam footpath.

A forest of wooden stakes has already been erected by contractors working on the project at the Greenfield beauty spot.

When completed, the water company hope the fence will deter visitors from walking up and down the steep banking from the car park upto the footpath.

A number of shortcut ‘paths’ have already started to form on the grassed areas of the embankment.

United Utilities hope to encourage people to use the steps, close to the overspill corner of the reservoir, as an alternative and correct way up and down.

A spokesperson for United Utilities said: “The fencing is going up to deter people from using the embankment as a cut through.

“With the increase in visitor numbers over the last two years we’ve seen some damage to the land there.”

United Utilities are paying for the work but declined to say how much it is costing.

They are also liaising with the RSPB about the potential replacement for a decaying wooden bench in the main car park.

It is estimated between 50-100,000 visitors now visit Dovestone annually.

This has led to problems with anti-social behaviour, littering, illegal barbecues and parking issues on the A635 Holmfirth Road and in the village.

