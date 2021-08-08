‘Around’ Saddleworth is a property hot spot

Blog by Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers

SADDLEWORTH is an amazing place to live and work and we are all so lucky to have access to its open countryside, vibrant villages and amazing restaurants and bars. And now it seems everyone knows it’s a top spot.

At Pearson, our conveyancing team have never been busier and our local instructions range from two-bed terraced houses to multi-million pound homes.

However, more and more we are seeing people moving into the area. It’s a place they discovered on during the pandemic when everyone was searching out their local countryside.

“The stamp duty tax breaks and changing priorities with a new work life balance and more home working means our clients are often looking for bigger homes in which to live and work,” said Victoria Marshall, Pearson Head of Residential Property. “Saddleworth ticks all these boxes.”

In recent reports it has been noted the North West is the region with the highest annual house price growth, with average prices increasing by 15.2 per cent.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average cost of a home is now £255,000 – that’s a £23,000 increase on 2020.

“Data from the Land Registry shows that detached and terraced homes have recorded the biggest price increases and that is again typical of our local property market,” said Victoria.

“As demand for property, especially a house with a garden or some outside space, has increased, supply has decreased, with people staying put and investing in home improvements.

“Inevitably prices have been pushed up, with over asking price offers being made to secure that perfect Saddleworth home.

“Residential property completions in June were 85 per cent higher compared to the same month in 2019 and as property professionals we have been working all hours to get our clients into their new homes this summer,” added Victoria.

“When the shutters went down in March 2020 house moves were stymied but the pandemic has affected property in many other ways.

“We did not see a reduction in instructions but rather growth on growth and we have boosted our team accordingly. People now see the benefit of living in the North West and we certainly couldn’t agree more it’s the place to live and work.”

Some reviews from local clients:

“The whole conveyancing team, led by Victoria Marshall, were efficient, professional and friendly. Their advice on purchase during the pandemic was excellent and I would not hesitate to recommend them to anyone buying or selling a property.”

“Victoria and the team are excellent. Highly professional, diligent, and knowledgeable. I’ve used Pearson for several conveyancing transactions now and she never fails to exceed expectations. Had she not been as proactive in our recent sale/purchase, it likely would be stalled for several months to come due to sheer incompetence, and regular disappearance of other party solicitors.”

“I came to Pearson shortly after my house sale went pear-shaped late last year. I wish I’d had them on board for that sale because their work has been impeccable, thoroughly capable and effortlessly friendly and helpful well behold the call of duty. It literally couldn’t have gone any smoother. I couldn’t recommend a better team.”

“Fantastic service from Victoria and the team. Nothing was too much trouble, reliable, responsive and professional. They resolved any issues extremely quickly and even had us in before the stamp duty deadline which we were not expecting at all.”

