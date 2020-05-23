Arrests have been made after an estimated £1.1 million worth of cannabis was seized following a raid at a property in Oldham.

At 8.20am on May 22, officers from Waterhead and St James’ Neighbourhood Policing Team, with support from the Oldham District Tactical Team, executed a warrant at a property on Ripponden Road, Oldham.

They uncovered a vast cannabis cultivation facility, comprising more than 1,500 plants, along with associated equipment, spread across four floors of the property.

Two men aged 40 and 24 present at the address were arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. They remain in custody for questioning.

Inspector Steven Prescott from GMP’s Oldham District said: “This morning we have been able to prevent an enormous amount of drugs from reaching the streets of Greater Manchester.

“Today’s excellent result displays the paramount importance of communities working alongside the police to disrupt and dismantle the drugs supply chain.

“The sale of these drugs would doubtless have been used to further the aims of organised criminals – criminals who have a total disregard for the safety and wellbeing of the law-abiding and hard-working people of the region.

“Drugs blight communities and the activities of drug dealers brings with all manner of attendant serious and organised crime.

“Today we’ve sent a strong message that, despite these unprecedented times, regular policing continues to protect our communities.

“If you suspect drugs are being dealt or cultivated where you live; contact police immediately.

“With the public’s help, alongside our hard-working officers, we can continue to remove illegal drugs from our streets and disrupt the activity of organised criminal gangs.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

