Oldham celebrates 125 years

OLDHAM Athletic recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their appearance at Wembley in the final of the Littlewoods Cup.

It was also 30 years since Latics’ epic FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Regarded one of the greatest semis of all time, the match at Manchester City’s then Maine Road home ended 3-3 after extra time.

And the replay at the same venue also went to extra time, with Latics losing 2-1 to a decisive goal from Mark Robins who, ironically, came from Chadderton and a stone’s throw from Boundary Park.

It does not stop there as 2020 marks 125 years since Latics’ formation.

Over the course of the next two months, in the run-up to the anniversary date of July 4, Latics want to celebrate the history and memories with fans – even though it now looks unlikely that they will be able to schedule the events they had planned for the end of season awards and the final home matches of the campaign.

Despite football being in lockdown, Latics are committed to celebrating their amazing history and say who better to come up with what would best commemorate the 125-year anniversary than from fans.

They are asking supporters to send in ideas, memories, videos, photos or indeed anything else you would like to contribute. They will be regularly reviewing the suggestions and submissions to create output, competitions and features.

In the meantime, they are planning live podcasts with former players on Saturdays at 3pm, with more information to follow.

There will also be a very special 125 anniversary kit for the new season, produced by Hummel, that will be released at the end of June.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

