Art Actually: Winter exhibition comes to Uppermill

ART Actually is the title of the popular winter exhibition by members of the Saddleworth Group of Artists in Uppermill.

The show at Saddleworth Museum opened on Saturday, November 20 when visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy some refreshment from 1.30pm – 3.30pm.

All the oil paintings, watercolours and drawings from landscapes to figures and still life will be for sale.

The gallery is open every day 1pm to 4pm and the exhibition runs over the Christmas period until January 15. Admission is free.

For more information about the members and images of their work visit the website

www.saddleworthartists.co.uk

