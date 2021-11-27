Luke and listen Welsh pianist to play Delph concert

A PIANIST of growing international renown is coming to Delph next month to headline the latest evening of classical music hosted by Saddleworth Concerts Society.

Manchester-based Welshman Luke Jones has played to audiences across the UK and Europe while also winning a number of prestigious competitions.

So his appearance at the Millgate Arts Centre on Wednesday, December 1 promises to be a treat for classical music aficionados.

Now 25, Luke started playing the piano at the age of five. Three years later, he began studying with concert pianist Andrew Wilde and gave his debut recital aged 10.

At 11, he was awarded a place at Chetham’s School of Music, Manchester and in 2013 he studied at the Conservatorio di Musica, Lorenzo Perosi di Campobasso where he stayed for two years. He recently completed a Masters Degree at the Royal Northern College of Music.

While at Chetham’s, he met his partner and fellow pianist Imy Luc.

During the pandemic, Luke explored and developed ways to promote himself.

He has now produced a number of YouTube videos (youtube.com/lukejonespiano), two of which – Chopin Ballade No. 4 in F minor Op. 52 and Liszt Sonata in B minor S178 – feature as part of his Delph programme.

In his spare time, Luke enjoys nothing better than walks in the hills, particularly Saddleworth which he knows well.

Concert pianist and composer Leslie Howard, says of Luke: “He allows the listener to take his prodigious technique for granted.

“He plunges straight into the intellectual and emotional heart of the music. The consequences are thrilling and fulfilling.”

Luke’s biography and the programme for the concert can be seen on the Society’s website: http://millgateartscentre.co.uk/saddleworth-concerts-society/

Book online at millgateartscentre.co.uk, by phone on 01457 874644 (booking fee £1.80) or in person at the theatre box office.

A single ticket costs £16.00 while subscription for four concerts is £55.00, School children and music students £5.00.

• Due to her late cancellation, Luke replaces Japanese pianist Yuki Minami. It is hoped Yuki will be able to play for the Society in another season.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

