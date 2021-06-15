Art in focus at Woodend Mill with post lockdown exhibition

A GROUP of Mossley-based artists is celebrating the lifting of lockdown by hosting a summer exhibition at Woodend Mill later this month.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27 (from 10am-4pm), the collective invite the public to celebrate a return to their level three creative space.

They say: “We have survived and made it through this difficult year. We continued to paint to create and fuel our passion into positivity.

“Our doors were closed but our hearts were open to our passion to paint.”

Hugh Winterbottom and Liz Ackerley fuelled their creativity by preparing an exhibition for Oldham Art Gallery and new works exploring local landscapes.

Chris Cyprus has worked on works incorporating local studies on the woodlands – dream trees – which focuses on nature. He is also hosting an exhibition in Anglesey.

Susan Aggarwal launched a fundraising campaign to support the NHS, raising more than £1,000 to support families and patients affected by Covid-19.

Susan’s new soft furnishing collection will be launched at the exhibition.

Linda Edwards is a new artist on level three at Manchester Road based Woodend Mill 2 and will be exhibiting for the first time.

Linda has been commissioned to paint a portrait of rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield who has raised more than £2.5 million for MND Association. She is donating four signed prints to be auctioned on behalf of the charity.

Sheila Meeks continued to paint through Covid to help her stay positive. She also worked towards an exhibition at the Parsonage, Fletcher Moss, Didsbury.

There will be new art works, interior design collection, friendly conversation with the artists, homemade cake and light refreshments.

Additionally, the adjacent Allotment Café also welcomes visitors for light beverages over the weekend.

Please email any enquiries to:

Susanaggarwalart@gmail.com;

hello@chriscyprus.com;

Sheilameeks@hotmail.co.uk;

liz@lizackerleyart.com;

linda.edwards@gmail.com;

hugh@hughwinterbottom.co.uk

