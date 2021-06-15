Councillors tackle five trigs to raise funds for Yorkshire Day

TWO Saddleworth Parish councillors have stepped out on the first part of a fundraising challenge to support this year’s Yorkshire Day Fayre.

After receiving requests for financial support from Fayre organisers, Cllrs Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster decided to take on a countryside challenge to raise money for the event on Sunday, August 1.

The first leg of their challenge saw the pair trek 25 miles to five triangulation pillars out across the Peak District, reaching heights of more than 1,900 feet.

They started by scaling up to Alphin Pike, then headed to Featherbed Moss and Black Hill before turning to West Nab in Marsden, following the Cotton Famine Road back – with a detour to Black Moss and Swellands reservoirs – to Broadstone Hill and finishing at Pots & Pans.

Cllr Woodvine said: “I enjoy walking so by doing this I thought it was a win-win, raising money for charity while enjoying a walk.

“However, this was a challenge and by the end of it I was completely exhausted. It took a week for my legs to recover!

“We also got a little lost, which made the walk longer, but hopefully people recognise that we’ve gone those extra miles for local charities and causes and will give support.”

Cllr Lancaster added: “Saddleworth, and the wider Peak District, presents some of the finest scenery you will ever see and completing the first leg of this challenge was a real pleasure.

“Though fatigue did set in later on in the day, I’m hopeful that the Yorkshire Day Fayre and the other worthy charitable causes being supported will benefit from Max and I playing our small part in fundraising for them.”

Their next challenge is in North Riding for the Yorkshire Three Peaks as they aim to complete a further 25 miles and 1,585 metres of ascent in under 12 hours.

They are also fundraising for charities chosen by the Chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council.

You can support the duo by donating online: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/support-saddleworth-causes

