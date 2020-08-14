Ashes discovery shock in quiet village garden

SEVERAL piles of what appear to be crematorium ashes have been found in a quiet Saddleworth village location.

No attempts have been made to scatter the two mounds (pictured above), heaped on a soil bed in an area popular with residents.

The discovery was made when the finder was tidying up the land on behalf of the community.

Attempts were made to ascertain if the grey coloured mass was fertiliser or discarded builders’ cement mixture.

“I didn’t come across an urn or other receptacle,” said the local, who asked not to be identified.

“But I am pretty certain they are ashes from someone who has been cremated.

“They were just upended and dumped at the base of shrubs. They certainly hadn’t been scattered or raked into the ground as perhaps you might have expected.

“This is an emotive time for a lot of people. I certainly have sympathy for someone who may have a dilemma of what to do in this position.

“I am sure also it is not a potential issue just for the Saddleworth area.

“But it is illegal to dispose of ashes like this without permission of the landowner.”

It is known human remains contain high levels of minerals which can sterilise soil and leach into water courses.

Advice to families using Oldham Crematorium states: “It may be an offence to place cremated remains in water courses or on public land unless you have obtained prior consent.”

The mystery ashes have since been removed and at the time of going to press no further incidents have been reported.

For anyone unsure of how to dispose of ashes consult a funeral director while useful advice is available via www.scattering-ashes.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Print

