On lookout for Lottery lockdown legend

THE National Lottery is searching for a Saddleworth ‘home town hero’ or ‘lockdown legend’ as part of its 2020 awards.

The annual search for the UK’s most popular National Lottery (NL) funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community, especially those who have adapted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

New figures reveal more than £1.1 million of funding has been invested in good causes in the Oldham East and Saddleworth parliamentary constituency in 2018/19.

A total of 35 NL grants were awarded in the region during the previous financial year, providing vital support to arts, sports, heritage and community projects.

Now, a search is on for nominations of people who have done amazing things with the help of National Lottery funding and are an inspiration to us all.

Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

Jonathan Tuchner from The National Lottery is encouraging the people of Saddleworth to make their nominations.

He said: “Thanks to NL players thousands of projects are making an incredible difference to their local communities.

“Now, more than ever, people have rallied together, and individuals are performing inspirational acts and extraordinary endeavours to help in cities, towns and villages up and down the country.

“People have used National Lottery funding in amazing ways during these challenging times.

“We want to honour them as part of this year’s National Lottery Awards and recognise their selfless dedication and thank them for their fantastic work.”

The 2020 National Lottery Awards are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors: arts, education, health, environment, sport, heritage, community /charity

There will also be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation.

All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery-funded organisation or have received funding.

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form through our website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

Entries must be received by midnight on August 19.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

