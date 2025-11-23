Ashton/Oldham residents group demands traffic action

RESIDENTS in an area which straddles the border of Ashton-under-Lyne and Oldham have called for urgent action on “intolerable and life-threatening” traffic danger.

A public survey showed near unanimous support for measures, including the introduction of an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), to be introduced in Park Bridge.

Several serious incidents, including a fatal collision in August, have brought the Park Bridge Residents’ Action Group and Fund to write an open letter and submit a road safety proposal to both Tameside and Oldham Councils.

It has called for an immediate introduction of a mandatory 20mph speed limit on all roads and supporting signage, followed by the introduction of an ETRO, with ANPR cameras positioned at the start of Alt Hill Road, Dean Terrace and the single-track Alt Hill Lane access to the village.

It also says use of narrow, unsuitable roads endangers pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and families as residents face speeding and rat-running traffic at all times of day.

Environmental concerns, including fumes and noise, are also put forward, along with their belief traffic is damage the heritage site.

Park Bridge Residents’ Action Group and Fund, which timed its letter to coincide with Road Safety Week, believes, ‘without restrictions, further tragedies are inevitable.’

Copies have been sent to Tameside Council’s executive members, Oldham Council cabinet members, ward councillors from both boroughs, Angela Rayner MP and Debbie Abrahams MP – whose constituencies take in the area and the office for the Mayor of Greater Manchester

A spokesperson said: “Enough is enough. How many more people must be seriously injured or killed before action is taken?

“We have had a fatality and multiple serious incidents in 2025, not to mention the daily near-misses that people have to put up with.

“Residents and visitors are frightened, frustrated and fed up and we’re demanding both councils to finally take this threat to life seriously.

“The majority of residents agree, the situation is intolerable and life threatening.

“Unfortunately, this is an issue that has been raised for over a decade, but feel ignored, unsafe and let down.

“Park Bridge is a historic village, with a unique environment with sites of biological importance.

“Thousands of walkers, cyclists, horse riders and families visit each year and enjoying the area and Medlock Valley. These roads were never designed for modern traffic volumes and they cannot cope.

“Our proposal to introduce an ANPR system under an ETRO is a fair, proven and enforceable way to stop dangerous through-traffic while maintaining access for residents and visitors.

“We are calling for Tameside and Oldham to work together, with residents, Greater Manchester Police and highways officers, to deliver a permanent solution to this unprecedented risk to life.”

The group has requested a formal response from both authorities by Friday, November 29.