Saddleworth to shine with Christmas cheer at switch-on events

SADDLEWORTH villages are set to come alight with Christmas cheer and festivities as they host various switch-on events.

All are welcome to join in the carols around the Christmas tree in Greenfield, at the side of the bridleway on Chew Valley Road, on Saturday, November 29 at 6pm.

The carol singing will be accompanied by Greenfield Brass Band followed by the lighting up of the tree.

There will be free mince pies and mulled wine served after at Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane.

Between 3pm and 8pm, Boarshurst Band Club is hosting a small craft fair so stop by to find a Christmas gift or treat yourself.

Also on Saturday, November 29, Delph will host an afternoon of Christmas markets, stalls, food and mulled wine from 4.30pm onwards (roads closed from 4pm to 7pm).

Then Father Christmas and Delph Elf will lead the way for the parade and lights switch-on, followed by a fireworks finale at around 6pm.

Dobcross will also hold its switch-on event on Saturday, November 29. All are invited to gather in The Square from 5.30pm when The Brass Monkeys will be playing.

The lights will be switched on at 6pm and then Father Christmas will arrive to help share out sweets for the children and mulled wine for the grown-ups.

Please note that the roads will not be closed so children will need to be supervised.

Elsewhere, in Lees, all generations will come together on Saturday, November 29 at 5pm to bring festive cheer.

St Thomas Leesfield Primary School Choir will lead the carolling and special guest Santa will also pay a visit and help to turn on the tree lights.

Then on Sunday, November 30, it is Denshaw’s turn to shine bright with their switch-on from 5pm-7pm, with all welcome.

Father Christmas and Delph Brass Band will attend to help spread the festive cheer and there will be food and drinks available at The Oddfellows.

Christmas spirit will also come to Grotton with their switch-on event on Sunday, November 30 from 5.30pm at their tree at the corner of Oldham Road and Grotton Hollow.

There will be music and carols with Diggle Community Brass Band and carols before the turning on of the tree lights.

On Tuesday, December 2 it is the turn of Lydgate to light up their tree.

All are welcome to attend their switch-on event from 6pm in The White Hart Inn Car Park. The switch-on takes place at 6.15pm.

Uppermill will host Saddleworth Round Table’s Santa Dash again on Saturday, December 6, followed by the Winter Wonderland switch-on event.

At 4pm, Saddleworth Morris Men will take Santa in his sleigh from Saddleworth Museum up the village High Street to Uppermill Methodist Church.

There will be carols and singing before the tree light switch-on and a fireworks finale.

And finally, there will be the chance to meet Santa (free gift for the children) and tuck into mulled wine and mince pies as Scouthead and Austerlands hosts its switch-on event on Saturday, December 13.

The event runs from 3pm-5.30pm at The Three Crowns, on Huddersfield Road, and there will also be Christmas market stalls, food and drink.

All are welcome and are invited to bring along a food bank donation.

Meanwhile the Christmas lights switch-on for Springhead will take place at 6pm on Friday, December 5.

Father Christmas will turn on the tree lights, at the corner of Ashbrook Road, there will be music from Springhead Infants choir and Diggle community band, as well as carol singing and refreshments.

Switch-ons will also take place in Diggle but no information was available as the Saddleworth Independent published its article.