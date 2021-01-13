Aspect IT: Three New Year’s Resolutions for your small business

By Peter Dorotiak, Director at Aspect IT

2020 has been the worst year in living memory for many business owners. We all hoped the New Year would bring a fresh start, but we are now faced with the stark realisation that it may be spring before we see any kind of a normality return.

Whichever sector your business is in, you will need to make sure you are prepared for 2021 and because of the pandemic, we need to plan a little differently.

Here are our top three New Year’s resolutions that your small business could consider:

1. Always be ready for change: Being flexible and adaptable is one of the most important lessons that the pandemic has taught small business owners. The unpredictability of the pandemic has forced organisations to change their business models quickly, from closures to diversifying. The outlook can change suddenly and you must be ready. Your motto for 2021 should be “be prepared”.

2. Create a remote working culture: There is little doubt that remote working will be here to stay for some time. Even if the current pandemic restrictions are lifted, many employees will continue with some form of flexible working.

This new way of working has changed the staff culture in many organisations. Employers must find new and innovative ways to keep in touch with their staff and maintain a positive environment.

Create a new remote working culture so your staff continue to feel supported, productive, and happy. Spend some time researching and trying new and innovative ways to keep in touch with your remote working employees.

3. Go paperless! Remote working and Covid-19 restrictions has steered many businesses to start becoming paperless without even realising. The pandemic could provide a unique opportunity to adopt a paperless business model. A paperless office can save you time, money, and space. It is also good for the environment.

