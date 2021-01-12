Supermarkets to ban shoppers without face masks

THE country’s biggest supermarket chains have united in enforcing new rules on face masks and lone shopping as Covid-19 infection rates continue to rise.

Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have all said they will no longer allow entry to shoppers without a face covering.

Morrisons have stated customers who arrive at their stores without a face mask will be offered one free of charge.

The only exemption will be if you are allowed not to wear a face covering for medical reasons.

In a statement, Tesco said: “We won’t let anyone into stores not wearing a face covering, unless they are exempt… We are also asking customers to shop alone, unless they are a carer or with children. We will have additional security to help manage this.”

Rules will come into force from today (Tuesday, January 12).

Supermarkets have already introduced several changes to make shopping safer for its customers including limiting the number of people allowed inside, sanitising stations and two metre markers on the floor to encourage social distancing.

