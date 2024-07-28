Assurance given over status of Saddleworth moorland protection

COUNCILLORS have been told protection is in place for the landscape around Saddleworth – after hitting out at shops selling disposable barbecues.

Several moorland fires have been started by people using and discarding the grills, as well as fireworks and lanterns.

Saddleworth Parish Council (SPC) requested Oldham Council acts immediately to renew the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), which prohibit their use.

However, when asked by the Independent, the borough authority insisted they are in place.

SPC is also seeking clarification on whether local shops and supermarkets will continue their ban on selling disposable barbecues in the Saddleworth area, as they have done in the past.

Cllr Philip Gaul, who represents Springhead Higher ward, told the Parish Council meeting: “Saddleworth Moor is a fantastic asset, not only to Saddleworth but to people throughout Lancashire and Yorkshire and measures need to be enacted to protect this beautiful landscape.

“If local supermarkets are selling disposable barbecues, that is not productive to keeping our outdoor land safe.”

A PSPO banning the usage of barbecues, lantern and fireworks was in put place in 2019 but even though it is listed as being current, its expiry date is stated as October 31, 2022.

That applies to moorland which consisted of access land and lies within the Borough of Oldham up to the boundaries with High Peak, Tameside, Rochdale and Kirklees Councils – taking in much of the Saddleworth area, as well as that adjacent to the ward boundaries of Shaw and St James.

Chair of Saddleworth Parish Council, Cllr Barbara Beeley, also expressed her concern that there have been drastic fires in the past because of people using disposable barbecues.

She also believes Saddleworth’s moors and wildlife need protection, even though there is large clear signage, especially at Dove Stone Reservoir, banning their use.

Cllr Beeley also called for them to be strictly enforced as recent warm weather has raised concerns of a moorland fire breaking out.

However, a spokesperson for Oldham Council told Saddleworth Independent about the status of PSPOs: “They are in place and were renewed earlier this year. A consultation was carried out before that.”

