‘Opposites in Common’ hopes to attract Saddleworth audiences

A LIGHT-HEARTED take on the life of two very unlikely soulmates will be brought to the stage of a Saddleworth theatre.

‘Opposites in Common’ is coming to Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Friday, August 2, and Saturday, August 3.

The story is centred around Toni the playwright, who is tired and uninspired, with no money or ideas.

She is then ‘surprised’ by her publisher, who sends her an accountant called Deepak – who has an obsession about her and her writing, as well as a desire to be a writer, just like his reluctant heroine.

Navigating tears, laughter and a passion for writing, Toni and Deepak soon discover their differences will ultimately bind them and, against all the odds, they end up united in pursuit of having a dream and finding a soulmate.

It’s the latest play by Martin Paul Roche, from Oldham-based company ‘New To You Theatre’. It was last at Millgate two years ago when his play ‘Gymnopedies’ visited as part of a brief but critically-acclaimed local tour.

‘Opposites in Common’ features an actress well known to Millgate audiences, Rachel Harrison, who is joined by actor Hiten Patel.

Martin admits the play “doesn’t pretend to be anything other than its title”.

He added: “It sets out to tell a personal story of a very personal journey and is hopefully one which people will want to watch, to hear.

“Two original and authentic characters within whom we might all recognise echoes, shadows of ourselves, our lives, our experiences or those of the people we know, of light and darkness, of humour and belonging.”

The play is not suitable for children but Martin stressed: “I think it’s real and authentic. We get to know the characters and their humour – warts and all!”

Performances on both evenings will begin at 7.30pm at the venue on Stoneswood Road. Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for students, which can be booked here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/opposites-in-common/e-kbdgze

