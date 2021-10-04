Atlantic rower to speak ‘frankly’ about adventures at Dr Kershaw’s event

FRANK Rothwell, who raised £1.1million by rowing solo across the Atlantic, will be talking about his adventures at a special event in aid of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The Greenfield-based businessman will be speaking to BBC North West’s Kevin Fitzpatrick and an audience at the Civic Hall in Uppermill Tuesday, November 16, starting at 7.30pm.

He will look back at the challenge he completed, becoming the oldest person at 70 to conquer the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge single-handed, rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

Frank will also talk about his previous expeditions including five weeks on a deserted island for Channel 4’s ‘The Island with Bear Grylls’ and circumnavigating North and South America by boat.

He said: “I was overjoyed to be asked by Dr Kershaw’s Hospice to speak about my world record-breaking expedition to row across the Atlantic Ocean solo.

I trust everyone will find my illustrated talk interesting, exciting, funny and educational but most importantly will raise the much needed funds for our local hospice.”

Kevin added: “I’ve known Frank for a while and always found him fascinating company. I’m excited to hear more about what was really going through his mind when he was on that epic adventure across the Atlantic.”

Lillie Winterbottom, Community Engagement Team Leader at the Hospice added: “This event is raising funds for the care of patients and families at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

“Frank, Kevin and even the bar team from The Hare and Hounds (Uppermill) have given their time and talents free of charge, we can’t thank them all enough.”

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults and £5 for under 14s and are available to purchase online at www.drkh.org.uk/frank or from Greenfield Post Office and Uppermill Post Office.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, based in Royton, provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses.

It is partially funded by the Oldham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) but the majority of the £3.6m annual budget is supported by fundraising activities, donations, legacies, Hospice shops and the Hospice lottery.

To find out more about Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, visit www.drkh.org.uk or call the Hospice on 0161 624 2727.

