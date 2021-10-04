Help shape vision for UK’s largest urban farm and country park in Oldham

DISCOVER more about the new urban farm and country park coming to Oldham thanks to free site tours during the consultation period.

Northern Roots is running the tours on Saturday, October 9 from 10am to midday, and Saturday, October 23 from 10am to midday.

Places are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s free to attend but you must book in advance.

The project will transform the 160-acre site at Snipe Clough, near Alexandra Park, into a destination for leisure, enterprise and learning.

There are also opportunities for residents to meet architect Alison Thornton-Sykes, from award-winning practice JDDK, and help design the proposed Visitor and Learning Centres.

The meet the architect sessions take place at Alexandra Park Depot, 5 Kings Road, OL8 2BH on Saturday, October 9 from 1.30pm-5pm and Saturday, October 23 from 1.30pm-5pm. These are drop-in sessions, so no need to book in advance.

The events are part of the ongoing Northern Roots masterplan consultation. Northern Roots unveiled the initial masterplan for the site in August 2021, inviting residents across Oldham to meet the project team, get involved and share ideas and feedback.

Residents have been able to explore the proposals online through an interactive map and find out more about the plans at in-person consultation events during September.

Northern Roots is currently gathering feedback and will use it to inform a revised proposal. The revised masterplan will be shared for further consultation in November.

Cllr Abdul Jabbar, Cabinet Member for Finance and Low Carbon, said: “These events are a great opportunity for residents to walk the site and discuss the exciting plans for its future.

“See the great work already taking place, ask questions and discover this hidden gem in the heart of Oldham.

“We want to hear from as many residents and local communities as possible. Residents’ feedback is crucial to revising and updating the proposed masterplan for Northern Roots.”

The initial masterplan proposal is the result of three years of ongoing community consultation and working with experts to develop an initial business model, enhance biodiversity and habitat on site, and explore the possibility of using green technologies, such as solar power.

To find out more, book a site tour or attend a meet the architects session, visit https://northern-roots.uk/get-involved/masterplan-consultation/

