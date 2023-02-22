‘ATPI’ Aces Reign On

BELLE Vue Speedway is delighted to confirm that our long-time sponsor ATPI will continue their relationship with the 2023 Belle Vue Aces as our official team sponsor.

The company signed a 3-year partnership deal in 2022 and lent their name to our Premiership title winners for the season just gone.

Operating across more than 100 locations worldwide, ATPI boasts market leading travel booking technology and corporate event management.

They also have specialist knowledge in sectors such as shipping, energy, offshore, sports, retail, finance and professional services.

Group CEO Ian Sinderson is keen to see further success come to Manchester in the new campaign and is pleased to pair the ATPI brand once again with the iconic Aces.

He said: “Every year, ATPI declares our pride to be partnered with such an historic Mancunian institution as Belle Vue, and this year is no different.

“In our first season as team sponsor, the Aces became the Premiership champions and we hope to see many more accolades come their way.

“What the club achieved last season was nothing short of exceptional, both on and off the track, and we are very excited to see what the next 12 months brings.”

Belle Vue CEO Mark Lemon added: “We are very lucky to have such a loyal pool of sponsors, and ATPI are right up there as one of our most dedicated towards Belle Vue Speedway.

“Having riders with ever challenging travel requirements makes ATPI the perfect travel partner.

“We are beyond grateful to have them on board once again for what promises to be another big year for Belle Vue, and are very much looking forward to working with the ATPI team once more.”

