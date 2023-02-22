Feature Property: Beech Hill Road, Grasscroft

HOME ESTATE AGENTS are pleased to offer for sale this substantial detached property.

Occupying a corner plot in a much sought after location with two driveways and gardens to three sides and benefiting from far reaching views.

Approved planning permission for single storey rear extension

This is an ideal opportunity for someone looking to put their own stamp on a property and offers lots of potential to extend and create a fabulous home. NO VENDOR CHAIN

In brief the accommodation comprises: Entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory, bedrooms two, three and family bathroom to the first floor.

Master bedroom with en-suite to the first floor. Garden to front with mature shrubs, driveway leading to detached potential garage conversion/annex.

Further driveway to front for additional parking.

To the front of the property there is a pathway leading to the rear garden and steps up to the front entrance.

To the side and rear the gardens feature a stone paved patio, raised lawn with border conifers and shrubs.

View the full property online at: https://www.homeea.co.uk/find-your-home/property/?vebraid=32064186

Advertisement feature

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

