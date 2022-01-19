Audience suggestions take the lead in hilarious improvised musical Notflix

Multi-award winning comedy musical Notflix: The Improvised Musical comes to Oldham Coliseum Theatre on Saturday, February 5, combining hit movies with 100 per cent more songs and 99 per cent more women.

Featuring the UK’s top female improvisers and a full live band, each performance of Notflix is entirely unique.

Based on an audience suggestion of a favourite movie, the cast and band take the location, key scenes and characters as a jumping off point to create a brand new narrative.

All scenes, songs and vocals are improvised spontaneously to create a joy-filled, high camp, musical celebration of everything you wish a movie could be.

Notflix: The Improvised Musical has received widespread critical acclaim, including award-winning, five-star sell out runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festivals 2016-2019, award-winning sell-out runs at The Vaults Festival 2017 and 2018, and sell-out runs at The Brighton Fringe 2017 and 2018.

Notflix: The Improvised Musical runs on Saturday, February 5 at Oldham Coliseum Theatre. Tickets are £13 and are available online: www.coliseum.org.uk

