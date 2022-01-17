The Show-waddywaddy must go on! Hard working rockers booked for Uppermill gig

SAM Holland’s appearance with Showaddywaddy at Uppermill Civic Hall next month will be something of a home coming for one of the newest members of the evergreen rockers.

Guitarist Sam and vocalist/guitarist Billy Shannon joined last month as the band moves towards a landmark 50th anniversary in 2023.

Hailing from Showaddywaddy’s home town of Leicester, Sam studied music technology at Huddersfield University before turning professional at the age of 24.

New bandmate Billy is also a long-time devotee of the band’s music. He told the official website: “It is a dream come true to be joining the Showaddywaddy family.

“I have been surrounded by their music from a very early age and soon became the youngest teddy boy in town, being carted along to my father’s gigs in the pubs and clubs donning a make-shift drape jacket and cardboard guitar. “I bought my first proper teddy boy suit at the age of 12 but I still occasionally try to get a tune out of the cardboard guitar.”

The group’s Saddleworth appearance on Friday, February 25 is part of a nationwide tour that will see the group on the road through to next year.

Their longevity and enthusiasm have been twice rewarded with the title of ‘hardest working band.’

While the line-up is ever changing – stalwarts Rob Hewins and Danny Wilson left in November – the songs and the entertainment remains constant.



Not for nothing are Showaddywaddy dubbed ‘The greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world’.

Formed from several local bands in 1973, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured the world.

Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all their biggest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts of Europe, including Under the Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Little Angel Eyes and many more.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

