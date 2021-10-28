Award-winning films from around the world come to Holmfirth Film Festival

THERE will be 25 award-winning films from around the world for audiences to enjoy during the Holmfirth Film Festival.

The volunteer-run festival, in its 11th season, runs this year from Sunday, October 31 to Sunday, November 7 at venues across Holmfirth to celebrate the best of British, European and World cinema.

Stephen Dorril, Festival Director, said: “This is all about bring cinema back and watching a great film on a big screen with an audience.

“We are taking all the precautions we can to ensure that our patrons have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“There were some really good films produced around the world over the past year but often they didn’t get a full release or proper recognition.”

Stephen added: “People remain, rightly, cautious and we have lost some friends but still have a great, small band of volunteers who have been working hard to bring back the festival.

“They are looking forward to seeing people enjoying watching film again.”

The Festival will have a second weekend in March next year when the theme will be Climate Change.

Stephen said: “We will be publicising what local campaigning groups are doing to counter climate change and will be screening films on cycling, rewilding, eco-housing, alternatives to cars, walks, cleaning up the rivers and, of course, emphasising the beautiful countryside of Yorkshire and ,in particular, the Holme Valley.”

The Festival thanks the Film Hub North and the Heritage Lottery Fund for helped to enable the event can go ahead.

Full details and the festival brochure can be found online at www.holmfirthfilmfestival.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

