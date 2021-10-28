Pilsner and Pie Fest in Uppermill

THERE was beer, brass and lederhosen aplenty at Uppermill Civic Hall as the popular Oktober Pie Fest returned and raised about £3,000 for local causes.

About 150 people – some in their best Bavarian outfits – enjoyed the event which was the second of its kind organised by Saddleworth Round Table with the help of Donkeystone Brewery.

There were steins of beer from Bavaria as well as Helles lager produced by Greenfield-based Donkeystone. A mouth-watering pie supper was supplied by JW Buckleys and served by members of Dovestone WI.

Lively entertainment for the night was provided by the spectacular Jäger Maestros Oompah Band.

The event, which is a twist on the traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest, was back by popular demand after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

James Uttley, lead event organiser, said: “We were all over the moon with the event. Everyone had a fantastic night and it was really lovely to be out in a party atmosphere after so many months.”

Monies raised will benefit local worthy causes and charities chosen by Round Table, with funds for this event pledged in part to the Saddleworth Strikers youth football team.

Since 1958, Saddleworth Round Table has raised and donated thousands of pounds across Saddleworth and Oldham.

It is part of a world-wide movement and open to men up to the age of 45, who organise fundraising events and initiatives and distribute the monies raised back into the community.

Find out more and get in touch via their Facebook page.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

