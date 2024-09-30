Bag a bargain at pop-up Fashion Show

GRAB a bargain as a Ladies Fashion Show and Pop-up Shop comes to town.

Shop your favourite High Street brands at 50% off or more at the event, run by Colours fundraising fashion show, on Friday November 15. There will also be a raffle with fabulous prizes to be won.

The evening is raising money for Greenfield St Mary’s Primary School PTFA and Greenfield Primary School PTA.

It will be held at St Mary’s School, Manchester Road, Greenfield. Doors open at 6.30pm, and the show starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £6 each or three for £15 and must be purchased in advance. For tickets and more information, please contact Karen Harrison: 07495 352433

