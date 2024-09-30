Saddleworth rugby league ace Zach Eckersley admits nerves when meeting old teachers

ZACH Eckersley may be a rugby league star who has earned a new contract after winning two trophies in his breakthrough season.

But put him back at his former school and he is still nervous.

The Springhead-based Wigan Warriors prodigy has signed a new four-year deal until the end of the 2028 season after making a huge impact in his first senior campaign.

A try at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final made him almost an instant hero – now he has added Super League’s Leaders’ Shield and is aiming for the Grand Final.

His exploits on the biggest stage – the national stadium – earned him a place on Saddleworth School’s wall of fame, for which he presented them with a shirt.

However, even though he is now mixing it with rugby league’s elite, he still had nerves.

“It was nice to go down and see some familiar faces and have a chat with them,” said Eckersley, who went to Saddleworth School when it was at its old site in Uppermill and left in the ‘lockdown year’ of 2020.

“It was nice for them to invite me down and it’s good to keep that connection with the school.

“And facing my old teachers again did make me a bit nervous. I was a bit nerve-racking speaking to them.

“It’s two trophies this season, so far. It’s not been bad at all and I’ve loved every minute. It’s been great.

“In every game, you just want to play your best rugby and focus on yourselves – but two more wins would be very nice.”

Eckersley’s new deal is the latest success for his amateur club Waterhead ARLFC, which is celebrating itself after securing promotion to the National Conference League’s Premier Division.

“Me making it three trophies after coming through at Waterhead would be good,” added Eckersley.

“It’s a great club and I loved all my time there. Three in a row is unbelievable and I get down when I can, it’s not too often but they know all the lads who used to play are supporting them.

“It’s really good to hear they’re doing well.”

And on his new deal, the 20-year-old – who turns 21 in November – continued: “I’m really proud to be able to sign with the club for a further four years.

“I’m really happy at Wigan and I get to work every day with an amazing group of lads.

“I’ve been given some fantastic opportunities already since moving up to the first team squad, opportunities that have come about from working as hard as I can and that’s what I need to continue to do.”

Wigan’s head coach Matt Peet added: “This is great news for the club.

“Zach has worked hard to develop through the pathway, and he is a fine young man with great ability on the field.

“He has already shown how talented he is and we look forward to supporting him through the next four years.

“I know Zach’s family is really proud of him and so are we.”

