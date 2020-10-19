‘Bake a Difference’ this November for people with cancer

Local charity Maggie’s Oldham is encouraging people to ‘bake a difference’ in November to support people with cancer.

With this year’s Great British Bake Off well underway, what better time to grab your mixing bowl, line your baking tray and start your own challenge to raise some money for a fantastic cause.

There are plenty of ways you can join in, from hosting a virtual afternoon tea, raffling off some tasty treats, playing guess the weight of the cake or even a drive by cake sale!

It is completely free to sign up, and the fundraising pack contains an assortment of goodies including ideas and tools to get you started.

Trish Morgan, Centre Head at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “We want people to get creative! It’s not possible at the moment to host social events so we wanted participants to be able to connect with other people and fundraise at the same time.

“There’s a real buzz around the Facebook group so we are really looking forward to November.”

Participants can even join the ‘Bake a Difference’ Facebook group, which currently has 1,400 members, and share their own cake creations. To join, simply head to facebook.com/groups/bakeadifference

The start date is Friday, November 6 but events and fundraising can be done at any time during the month.

For more information and to get your free fundraising pack, go online to maggies.org/kitchentableday or call 0161 989 0553 or email oldhamfundraising@maggiescentres.org

Maggie’s Oldham follows the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who lived with advanced cancer for two years and was determined to not “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

In order to live more positively with cancer, Maggie believed people needed information, stress-reducing strategies, psychological support and the opportunity to meet other people in similar circumstances in a relaxed and beautiful setting.

All Maggie’s centres are individually designed by leading architects to feel like a home and expert teams provide support by helping people deal with the stress of a cancer diagnosis.

New visitors to Maggie’s Oldham can relax with a cup of tea, join in the conversation with other visitors and meet Maggie’s professional staff.

The centre relies on voluntary donations to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.

To find out more, visit the Centre at The Sir Norman Stoller Building, The Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, OL1 2JH or call 0161 989 0550 or visit the website www.maggies.org/oldham

You can also follow Maggie’s Oldham on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @maggiesoldham

