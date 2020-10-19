Invisible lunch at Uppermill café to make a visible difference for Mahdlo

THE Old Library Garden Cafe in Uppermill is asking visitors to buy an ‘invisible lunch’ and help support Mahdlo Youth Zone this half-term.

Customers at the café, which is on the village high street by the park, are invited to purchase an invisible lunch for a suggested donation of £2.50.

The scheme will be running from October 19-30, with all proceeds going to the youth zone, which is based on Egerton Street in Oldham.

Gill Bradley, proprietor at The Old Library Garden Café, said: “Mahdlo is an amazing place and they do so much great work to support Oldham’s young people.

“A little really does go a long way. Times are tough for everyone at the moment but even more so for young people. With the help of our customers, we can all make a big difference.”

Lucy Lees, CEO at Mahdlo, added: “With latest figures showing the level of children living in poverty has risen in Oldham over the last few years, charities like Mahdlo are stepping up and providing much needed support.

“The fundraising landscape has changed so much over the past few months and initiative’s like Gill and Mark’s enable us to keep planning for the future. We can’t thank them and their customers enough.”

The Old Library Garden Café has outdoor heated river-side seating and offers an eat-in or take out service. Gill, Mark and the team prepare all meals to order using a range of award-winning, locally sourced produce.

Mahdlo is a state-of-the-art youth zone for eight to 19-year-olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). Open seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year, it offers an exciting range of activities and opportunities. Find out more online: www.mahdloyz.org

