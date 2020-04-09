‘Barrowthon man’ to run garden half marathon for Mahdlo and NHS

PC Damieon Hartley-Pickles is once more pulling on his police helmet, lyrca and wheelbarrow to run a half marathon in his back garden in support of Mahdlo Youth Zone and the NHS.

The GMP constable, based in Oldham, has run a series of long distance runs in support of charities, pushing his trusty wheelbarrow all the way – earning him the nickname Barrowthon Man.

He was due to run the Manchester Half Marathon in March but due to the coronavirus outbreak the event was postponed.

Not one to be knocked back, PC Hartley-Pickles is taking matters into his own hands to spread some positivity and raise much-needed funds for the borough’s youth zone and health services.

So, his garden will host his next half marathon on Sunday, April 12 and he has set a target of fundraising £1,000 from the challenge.

PC Hartley-Pickles said: “It’s going to be an interesting challenge. I’ve ran a fair few distance races over the years but this will be the first I’ve done so close to where I actually keep my wheelbarrow!

“After the Manchester Half was postponed, I felt I needed to do something positive to show everyone that amazing things are still happening in Oldham.

“After very little thought, I decided to run a half marathon in my own back garden! 418 times around garden on Easter Sunday.

“Both young people and our front line key workers need support at this difficult time. I have therefore decided to fundraise for both Mahdlo Youth Zone and our NHS.

“The work Mahdlo has been doing to continue to provide youth services to young people over the last month has been fantastic.

“I know the generosity of our local community will shine through when it comes to supporting them and our wonderful NHS.”

Lucy Lees, Deputy Chief Executive at Mahdlo Youth Zone, added: “Damieon has been a longtime supporter of Mahdlo and once again he has gone above and beyond anything we could have expected.

“In these difficult and uncertain times, Mahdlo’s members and Oldham’s young people need support more than ever and we are so grateful Damieon has chosen to raise funds for us alongside the NHS.

“We can’t wait to see him charging around his garden to bring some positivity and light to Oldham!”

You can follow Barrowthon Man’s exploits on @Barrowthonman or @mahdloyz Twitter accounts on the day.

You can donate on his fundraising page online: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Barrowthonman

Mahdlo is a state-of-the-art youth zone on Egerton Street in Oldham for eight to 19-year-olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability).

It is open seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year to offer an exciting range of activities and opportunities that all young people from across Oldham can access for just 50p as a member.

Find out more about Mahdlo on their website: www.mahdloyz.org

