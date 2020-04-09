Round Table delivers care packages to NHS staff thanks to community support

DEDICATED Saddleworth champions are delivering thousands of care packages and much-needed items to hospital staff after the community responded to their fundraising calls.

Saddleworth Round Table set up a JustGiving page to raise money for products for people working at The Royal Oldham Hospital during the coronavirus outbreak. More than £8,000 and counting has been pledged along with messages of support and appreciation from the local community.

And when the pot hit £5,000, Round Table’s outgoing chairman Andrew Rothwell and chairman elect John Arthurs both shaved their heads to show their gratitude.

Andrew said: “Thank you to everybody who has managed to raise more than £5,000 in three days to help frontline NHS staff. Hopefully we can do our little bit to beat coronavirus.”

His children helped to shave his head, declaring he looked ‘cool’ before crying out, ‘John Arthurs, you’re next!’

The money has been used to provide snacks, toiletries, energy drinks, hand moisturiser, phone power banks, chocolate bars, toothbrushes and other essentials for NHS staff. There have also been numerous donations of items from local businesses.

Andrew Illingworth, Managing Director of Widdop and Co Ltd, donated more than £11,000 worth of moisturiser while Mo Bro’s grooming donated 500 visors which were created on a 3D printer.

Cheetham Hill Construction Limited donated all their remaining FFP3 respirator masks and Boots in Oldham gave £400 worth of toiletries.

The packages and items are being delivered members to Royal Oldham Hospital’s Critical Care Unit, theatres, A&E and North West Ambulance Service’s Oldham Station and the Community District Nurses.

And donations are still welcome as Round Table intends to keep delivering care packages as long as the coronavirus outbreak continues

Round Table members Michael Procter and David Wood said: “The packages will help frontline NHS staff get through their emotionally and physically draining shifts.

“In these extraordinary times, we would like to reach out to everyone in Oldham to help us support our NHS heroes.

“No matter how big or small your donation, please be generous. Everyone in Oldham may be in need of our doctors and nurses in the next few weeks.

“We stress we do not want physical items and please do not turn up at the hospital. We are just asking for cash donations through Just Giving so items can be bought in bulk and delivered.”

• Donations can be made online at: https://tinyurl.com/wshuh6s

Regular updates on the initiative will be available on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SaddleworthRT/

