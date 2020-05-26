Be a part of Gallery Oldham’s Lockdown Museum

Gallery Oldham is inviting residents to be a part of its new digital project to collect a snapshot of what life is like in the borough during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oldham’s Lockdown Museum will showcase and archive images that tell the story of life in lockdown – so that we can share them with future generations.

Council leader, Cllr Sean Fielding, said: “While we are all learning to adjust to new ways of living, creativity can help us manage some of the challenges with which we are faced.

“Some of us are returning to things we haven’t had time to do for a very long time. Others are trying something new for the first time.

“The Lockdown Museum is an opportunity to showcase this work and archive it to look back on in years to come.”

Residents are invited to submit their images – which could be anything from photographs, drawings, a piece of writing, a picture of an object, or images of things you’ve been making – via the Gallery’s website.

We’re very happy to see works in progress – this project is about sharing the process as much as the finished result.

We will exhibit a selection of entries in Oldham’s Lockdown Museum (on the Gallery website) and all submissions will be stored in our digital archive for future generations.

The project’s first theme is ‘kindness’ and there will be a different theme each week. Keep an eye on the Gallery’s social media and website for each week’s theme.

To take part, visit https://galleryoldham.org.uk/ exhibitions/oldhams-lockdown- museum/ The deadline for ‘kindness’ submissions is 9am Monday 1st June.

