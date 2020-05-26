Take a tip – don’t dump it, visit recycling centre

OLDHAM’S household waste recycling centre is operational again but fly tipping continue to blight Saddleworth and other parts of the borough.

The Independent has reported a number of illegal dumping incidents to Oldham Council including hundreds of tyres tipped on to United Utilities-owned land off the A635 Holmfirth Road. It is hoped the re-opening of recycling sites across Greater Manchester including Arkwright Street in Chadderton, will deter culprits from off-loading their rubbish.

However, only household based general waste can be taken to the centre while residents must show proof of address.

Only vehicles under two metres high will be allowed access and Transit vans and trailers are not permitted.

In an attempt to reduce and control traffic a system based on odd and even number plates has been implemented.

A temporary traffic management system has been put in place around Arkwright Street, which is closed from its junction with Featherstall Road South.

A diversion is in place via Featherstall Road South, Middleton Road and Lansdowne Road.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: “While we are reopening centres, this is not a return to normal.

“We would ask the public to limit their journeys and only travel to a household waste and recycling centre if it is absolutely essential to do so.

“If the situation becomes unmanageable, we may have to reassess this decision, but that is not something we want to do and, I hope, will not become necessary.”

• Visit the website www.recycleforgreatermanchester.com for the latest information on your local sites.

