Be Authentic thanks to Uppermill shop’s new ranges

FROM motorbike bars to robot clocks and dragon incense burners, there’s not many shops around that are quite as quirky as Authentic in Uppermill.

The popular gift shop on the village high street has re-opened after the Covid-19 pandemic with its biggest ever collection of unique and interesting items.

And it has also become the official local stockist of Frenchic paint, with an extensive range of colours available in the shop’s extended upstairs area.

The mineral paint is easy to apply and durable, and covers all bases from furniture to walls for both inside and out.

The products are water-based, contain minimal VOCs and have virtually no odour and are UKCA and EN 71-3 certified so safe for use on children’s toys too.

Also new to the shop is ‘Authentic Upstairs’, where you will find stylish and interesting items of furniture and homeware ready to brighten up your house.

There’s everything from clocks and wine racks to tables, chairs and cabinets.

Viki Taylor, who runs the shop with husband David, explained: “We were looking for a wine cabinet that’s a bit funky and really struggled so thought we’d bring more of it into the shop.

“So we created ‘Authentic Upstairs’ where we can put all these really quirky pieces of big furniture.

“It’s been really popular and is going really well.”

Meanwhile downstairs the shop is now host to stock from 65 local artists, ranging from photographs, jewellery, and clothing to glassware, ceramics, home furnishings, natural beauty products and more.

And a few Christmas items are already finding their way onto the shelves as the festive season fast approaches.

“We were so busy when we re-opened in July and August,” said Viki. “Christmas is usually our busiest time so we’re delighted to have so many artisans on board and we can offer more products than ever before.”

• Visit Authentic at 24 High Street, Uppermill OL3 6HX or call 07305 996 705.

They are open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday from 12noon-4pm

(closed on Mondays).

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

