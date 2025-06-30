Beatles Complete bring Beatlemania to Uppermill Civic Hall

A TASTE of Liverpool’s legendary music scene is heading to Uppermill this summer as Beatles Complete bring their acclaimed tribute show to the Civic Hall on Friday, August 1.

Fresh from the world-famous Cavern Club, the very venue where the Beatles themselves honed their craft, Beatles Complete promise a night packed with hits from the most influential band of all time.

Having racked up over 200 performances at the Cavern, this young Liverpool quartet, aged just 18 to 22, are turning heads and winning hearts wherever they play.

Described by the Cavern Club as “one of the most exciting Beatles tributes around,” the band capture the energy, charm and musical brilliance of the early Beatles years.

While they can’t guarantee the screaming fans and hysteria of the 1960s, they offer something remarkably close: spot-on harmonies, vintage gear, and a bucketload of Liverpool wit.

They’ve been regulars at International Beatle Week for the past four years, with another return booked for 2025.

And their reputation is growing fast – with appearances on the BBC and TV features in Japan and the Netherlands, they’re quickly becoming one of the UK’s must-see tribute acts.

Now, they’re heading to Uppermill Civic Hall (OL3 6AE) for a one-night-only. Expect the hits – from She Loves You to Hey Jude – performed with passion and precision by a band who live and breathe the music of the Fab Four.

Tickets are available now at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/ol3-6ae/uppermill-civic-hall/beatles-complete-uppermill-civic-hall/e-qdkaeb