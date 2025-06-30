Saddleworth law firm Pearson delighted at ‘outstanding’ year with £1 million growth

PEARSON Solicitors and Financial Advisers are celebrating exceptional financial and operational results for the financial year ending April 2025, up £1 million on last year.

The firm reported revenue of £6.6 million and has seen a sustained period of expansion, investment in talent and technology, and a robust demand across key practice areas including employment, medical negligence, property and private client services.

It now boasts five offices including a new base in Uppermill for up to 25 staff as it goes from strength to strength while remaining true to its local roots.

The new High Street offices are an integral part of the Uppermill conservation area, and using local developers and suppliers, every attempt has been made to bring a much-neglected property back to life.

Joanne Ormston, Director and Practice Manager, said: “This has been an outstanding year for the firm. Our record results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people, the trust of our clients, and we can’t wait to welcome clients into Uppermill.

“We’ve focused on strengthening our core practices, expanding into high-growth sectors in employment, and investing in innovation – all while maintaining the quality and client service we’re known for.”

Other key highlights of the year include strategic hires in employment, commercial property, care and family law, and encouraging young talent and embracing the apprenticeship schemes.

They also gained recognition in major legal directories, including The Legal 500, with the employment team noted for their extensive experience representing employees in group actions, acting for directors and senior employees in executive termination negotiations and other disciplinary matters, as well as advising on the enforceability of restrictive covenants

And their hard work earned them short-listings in the Manchester Legal Awards as Law Firm of the Year (1-5 partners) and Employment team of the Year, led by Saddleworth solicitor Alan Lewis.

Joanne added: “This is a significant improvement on last year and one we don’t take for granted.

“It’s fair to say it has been a landmark year for us thanks to the dedication of our staff, their hard work and our investment in systems.

“Our performance reflects the incredible trust our clients place in us, and we are proud of what we’ve achieved and excited about our future.

“Like all businesses we are facing a challenging year ahead, tax rises, increases in Employers National Insurance and the National Living Wage will affect us all, but having a strong base, a great working environment and making sure we continue to provide good service to clients will keep the ship steady.

“We will continue to push forward in 2025 and focus on our strengths with some exciting partnerships, product developments, and further expanding our national reach.

“We’ve worked hard to foster a culture that attracts top talent and puts clients at the heart of everything we do, and these results are a testament to that effort.”

Pearson plans to build on this momentum by deepening its sector expertise, growing a local and national client base, and continuing its commitment to diversity, sustainability, and community engagement.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers offer legal services and financial services from offices in North Manchester to clients all over England and Wales. Find out more on their website: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk